Sparkling performance from Paloma Faith at Brighton Centre

Paloma Faith gave a sparkling performance at the Brighton Centre on Monday - an evaluation not just based on the sheer amount of reflective material on stage.

Out bounced Faith, in an entirely sequined, hot pink caped jumpsuit, onto a stage kitted out like a sixties retrofuturism dream, with holographic, platformed cloudscape and colossal, luminous moon.

www.andyphotos.co.uk

The iridescence of the set was matched by the dazzling high energy of Faith and her fellow backup performers, who, decked out in matching pink suits and bodycon skirts, kept the stage buzzing with their talent and zest.

Faith’s music is inspired by, experiments with, and blends together multiple genres, drawing together electro pop, soul, and disco, amongst others. This was well showcased on Monday’s performance, as her distinctive voice carried the audience through songs from her last three albums and into The Architect, her fourth offering, which was released on November 17 by RCA Records.

The themes behind this album, Faith tells the crowd, come from a desire to move away from singing about love but instead looking at the wider world and the socio-political problems impacting on current and future generations.

Speaking to the audience in between songs, Faith leapt from the deeply personal - her emergency caesarean, her worries about returning to work after maternity leave - to the political, addressing body positivity, radical kindness, and institutional racism. Her talk grew gradually more political as the evening went on, moving Faith’s ‘Epidemic of Kindness’ ideology, to the consequences of bombing other countries, and finally to Trump and World War III.

‘Changing’, Faith’s track with Sigma, was a highlight of the show, as the audience got to their feet to dance, and the crowd cheered when the artist’s most recent track, ‘Lullaby’, began to play. ‘Just Be’ was also a stand out performance, stripped back and emotive.

Support came from XamVolo, a vocalist with equal parts talent and stage swagger, who performed his tracks Feels Good, Lose Love, Adored, and Old Soul.

Loads of fun - not to be missed. If you want to catch Faith at another show, she’ll be performing in a variety of other locations across the UK - find out more here: www.palomafaith.com.