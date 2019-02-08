Special celebration at Hastings underlines importance of dignity of people in care homes

Residents at Grosvenor House Care Home in St Leonards enjoyed a dance with the Mayor of Hastings when they celebrated National Dignity Day last week.

Dignity Action Day, which took place on Friday February 1, is an annual opportunity for health and social care workers, and members of the public to uphold people’s rights to dignity and provide a truly memorable day for people who use care services.

Judith Cooper, from Grosvenor House, who organised the local event, said: “The Mayor Nigel Sinden came along and we were entertained by the All Aloud Choir, who were really fantastic.

“Residents who were able to enjoyed a dance and some danced with the Mayor.

“We had a special cake and prior to the event residents made a Dignity Tree where they wrote on the leaves what dignity meant to them.

“We also had a Tree of Hope where residents were able to write down their future wishes on the leaves.

“It was a really fun afternoon and we all enjoyed ourselves.”

The event was organised nationally by the Dignity In Care Campaign.

The campaign launched in 2006 and has as its core values are about having dignity in our hearts minds and actions, changing the culture of care services and placing a greater emphasis on improving the quality of care and the experience of citizens using services including NHS hospitals, community services, care homes and home support services.

The campaign has over 116,000 registered Dignity Champions from every walk of life.

