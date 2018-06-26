Spectacular Summer Fete raises a ‘staggering’ £6,000 for school

Little Common School PTA held Spectacular Summer Fete was enjoyed by people of all ages and raised close to £6,000 for additional resources.

The sun shone brightly on the field at Little Common School last Saturday (June 16) much to the delight of PTA Co-Chairs Rebecca Mackintosh and Karen Stanley. Karen said: “The busy stalls were bustling with happy children, parents, friends and visitors to the school.

Little Common School Fete 2018

“The hall was full to bursting with proud parents when the orchestra and choir performed.

“Outside in the arena we were joined by Sama Karate, ESSPA, Dance House UK and Diana Freedman who entertained the growing crowds.

“The THRIVE Team of Little Common School, PTA stalls, Photo Booth provided by Rascals Children’s Entertainment, Inflatables provided by Airplay inflatables and Land Train provided by Premier Rides were constantly busy and gave hours of fun to the whole family.

“Bexhill Lions Club served a tasty BBQ followed by delicious Strawberries and Cream provided by Carrolls, and The Denbigh pub supplied the Pimms.

“The culmination of the afternoon for the children was who they chose to be gunged! Whilst there were several nominations, the joy of gunging fell to Head Teacher Linda Appleby who won with an overwhelming landslide and Y6 pupil Nisha.

“We would like to express huge thanks to PTA members, parents, school staff, sponsors and local businesses who donated prizes as they all helped to make the day a roaring success.

“At the close of the day the PTA Team were overjoyed to have raised just under a staggering £6,000 which will allow for additional requested resources to be provided for the school.”

