St Leonards man arrested over fire murder investigation

A St Leonards man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a deliberate house fire that killed a mother and son.

Gina Ingles and her four-year-old boy Milo Ingles-Bailey died in the fire in Croxden Way, Eastbourne, on July 10, 2018.

Gina’s partner Toby Jarrett, 27, was also in the house at the time of the fire, but managed to escape through a first floor window.

He was taken to hospital after suffering serious burn injuries and later discharged.

Then, on Wednesday (January 15), a 29-year-old man from St Leonards was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder as he re-entered the country at Gatwick Airport.

Police say the man was interviewed and was subsequently released on bail until February 13 while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Gordon Denslow, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said, “This arrest is linked to the arrests made in December and is a significant development in the investigation.

“We continue to pursue those responsible for this, and will do so relentlessly on behalf of Gina and Milo’s family, who continue to grieve for the loss of their daughter and grandson.

“I’d like to thank the community for their continued support, and encourage anyone with any information that could assist us to find those responsible for this horrific crime to please come forward.

“Help us achieve justice for a four-year-old boy and his young mother.”

In December, detectives arrested a 41-year-old man from Hastings on suspicion of murder, and a 28-year-old man from Eastbourne on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. Both were interviewed and subsequently released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Two local men, aged 48 and 24, were also previously arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

Police say the 23-year-old remains released under investigation pending further enquiries, while the 48-year-old was released without charge and will face no further action.

Anyone with any information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Druffield.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.