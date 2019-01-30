St Leonards man given suspended prison sentence after assaulting four police officers

A St Leonards man was handed a suspended prison sentence by Hastings magistrates after admitting assaulting four police officers and causing another man actual bodily harm.

Leighton O’Grady, 20, of Tilebarn Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on December 19. The offence took place at St Leonards on July 17. He also pleaded guilty to four charges of assaulting a police officer on the same date. He was sentenced to four weeks in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £300 in compensation.

