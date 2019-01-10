St Leonards man jailed for domestic violence

Sean Gray, 50, of London Road, St Leonards, has been jailed for 22 weeks for assaulting a woman in a domestic violence incident.

Gray pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on November 12.

The offence took place at St Leonards on September 23 last year.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was a domestic violence context aggravated by previous convictions.

The court also issued a restraining order.

