St Leonards man who had knuckle duster in public avoids jail sentence

A St Leonards man who had a knuckle duster was given a suspended jail sentence after a court heard it was his second offence of possessing an offensive weapon in public.

Mark Hunt, 50, of Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon (a knuckle-duster) in a public place when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on November 14.

The offence took place at St Leonards on October 14 last year.

He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the seriousness of the offence and that it was a second offence for possessing an offensive weapon. The court also made a community order.

