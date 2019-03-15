St Leonards woman stole nearly £200 worth of champagne from Marks and Spencers

A St Leonards woman stole champagne in the run-up to Christmas according to a court document.
Carole-Anne Baxter, 40, of Saxon Street, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing Lanson Champagne, worth £175 from Marks and Spencers at Ravenside, on December 11 when she appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on February 27.
She was given a two year conditional discharge.
