St Mary’s is top of Blooming class

St Mary’s school and college, Wrestwood Road, Bexhill have, for the second year running, won the Bexhill in Bloom School competition.

The theme this year was Science and the organiser of Bexhill in Bloom at St Mary’s was Diane Forester, the Science Teacher.

Bexhiill in Bloom judges with Bexhill Town Mayor Abul Azad SUS-180717-132612001

Diane says that all the pupils in the school got involved in the project. “All the residential areas created a design,” she said. “ North Lodge residential area won first prize in the inter school competition by creating a volcano garden.

“KS4A took the lead on the main competition and they decided to plant ten varieties of runner beans and then conduct a science experiment to see which one grew the tallest, which one had the most flowers, and most importantly which one tasted the best!

“As well as doing all the planting the pupils made a mad scientist scarecrow, complete with Bunsen burner to scare away the birds in the allotment and made rockets out of bottles, aliens and planets to decorate the terrace ready for the judging.

“The team at the Vocational centre also got involved in the competition by growing their own salad and herbs which they are using in the Vocational centre café.”

The award presentation took place at St John’s Hall, Bexhill and the award was presented to Diane Forester and KS4A by Brett Mclean.

Diane added: ““We are really pleased to have won the competition for a second year in a row. I would like to thank all the pupils in school for doing an amazing job; we are looking forward to trying for a hat trick of wins next year.”

For more information on Bexhill in Bloom visit: www.bexhillinbloom.com