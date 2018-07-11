St Mary’s Prom a night to remember

Young people from St Mary’s school and college, Wrestwood Road, Bexhill dressed in their finest to celebrate the annual leavers Prom.

The evening began with a soiree, with nibbles and mocktails for leavers and their parents, at the on-site Aspire vocational at St Mary’s. The Prom King and Queen, who were chosen by a secret ballot, were announced as William and Caroline respectively. At the end of the soiree parents were sent home and leavers were chauffeured in limousines to the Manor Barn, Bexhill Old Town for the main event.

Prom King William and Queen Caroline with Natalie Edwards, Head of Therapy and Sue Cheshire, SUS-181107-125751001

On arrival at the Manor Barn, the leavers were joined by the rest of the college students and walked down the red carpet - kindly supplied by Vince from Mr Floor Carpets.

The end of term awards were presented. Each winner received a certificate and a trophy.

The food was provided by The Ship Inn, Winchelsea. The Prom cake was made by talented St Mary’s students and was cut by the Prom King and Queen.

After the formalities ended, the disco started and Sue Cheshire, Assistant Head at St Mary’s, says students St Mary’s staff danced the night away. “Everyone had learned and performed a special choreographed dance to I’ll be there by Jess Glynn,” she said. “This was a real success and hi-light of the evening.

“An amazing night was had by everyone.

“Thank you to the St Mary’s team who pulled together to make this a night to remember for the pupils.

“Without the help and co-operation of the St Mary’s staff events like this would be impossible to put on.”