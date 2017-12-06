St Michael’s Hospice Christmas Fayre hailed a fantastic success

The St Michael Hospice Christmas Fayre has been deemed a ‘fantastic success’ attracting hundreds of people and raising a Santa’s sack full of cash for the charity.

The event, held at the Hospice last Saturday (December 2) is organised and presented by a team of volunteers from the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group.

With a whole host of stalls, tombola’s, live entertainment from Sussex Brass, refreshments and raffle which had a grand prize of £250, the Christmas Fayre was full of festive cheer and a fun morning for all the family.

The Fayre also gave visitors the opportunity to buy a range of handmade and donated Christmas gifts and indulge in homemade mince pies.

The Christmas grotto, which was created by the hard working volunteers, was a huge hit with the children.

James Bacon, Community Fundraiser St Michael’s Hospice said: ““We are so grateful to the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group, who continue to run a number of wonderful events throughout the year, in aid of the Hospice. They are a dedicated group of volunteers, whose events raise a magnificent amount of money every year for the Hospice.

“Their hard work and dedication is truly amazing.

“We would like also like to thank everyone who came along in support of the Hospice and helped make the Christmas Fayre a fantastic success.”

The total amount raised from the Christmas Fayre will be announced at a later date. visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com