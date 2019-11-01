Standing ovation for The King and I at the White Rock Theatre

From: Jean Tucker, Woodville Road, Bexhill on Sea

What an absolute treat last Saturday evening’s performance at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings.

The orchestra were really good playing some very difficult pieces, the costumes wonderfully colourful and all fitted like a dream.

The children of course were just lovely. The March of The Siamese Children just so entertaining to watch, each child individual with their entrance.

The two love torn lovers singing two of the most beautiful songs, We Kiss In A Shadow and I Have Dreamed made you feel their pain and agony.

The chief Wife to the King sang with such feeling, the song Something Wonderful it brought a tear to my eye, she acted the part so well.

As for Zola Thomas as Miss Anna, what a good actress, a truly lovely feeling performance.

The only one left to mention is of course our very own Steve Corke as the King

He was wonderful. Last week’s review compared him very favourably with Yul Brynner, I second that. He was just great his accent, his manner, his stance, singing and of course his acting abilities left everyone in the theatre in awe, a standing ovation at the end for all the performers.

I am so glad that I managed to get a ticket to see this wonderful production from The Hastleons.

I look forward to their next show, can it be soon please!