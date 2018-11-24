Steam train heads to Sussex this week

The Christmas Sussex Belle returns to Sussex this week.

The train, hauled by steam locomotive No. 44871 leaves London Victoria Station at around 10.30am for the journey south towards Brighton passing through East Croydon, Redhill, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges and Haywards Heath.

The route crosses the Weald and leaves the Brighton line at Keymer Junction, just after Wivesfield, and head south-eastwards through Cooksbridge to Lewes.

Here it will join the East Coastway Line that runs from Brighton to Eastbourne, Hastings, and Ashford.

At Eastbourne – arriving at 12.57 and leaving again at 2.30pm after being serviced – the train will leave Eastbourne diesel-hauled and head along the coast through Normans Bay, Cooden Beach, and Bexhill to Hastings for 3.06pm.

The train reverses direction of travel at Hastings and leaves with the steam locomotive in charge to head north through Crowhurst, Battle, Mountfield Tunnel. Robertsbridge, Royal Tunbridge Wells, Sevenoaks, Ashford, Swanley and back to London Victoria for 5.20pm.

