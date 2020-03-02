Steam train rescues Sussex passengers affected by emergency line closure

Sussex rail passengers affected by an emergency line closure over the weekend were able to use their tickets on a steam train.

Southern Rail’s community partner, the Spa Valley Railway service, offered to help at no additional cost to Southern ticket holders travelling to London.

Spa Valley Railway service took away the strain during the Uckfield emergency line closure. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

The Uckfield line was closed so Network Rail could carry out emergency work to shore up a landslip at Edenbridge.

It supplemented a direct replacement bus service between Eridge and Tunbridge Wells.

Chris Fowler, Southern customer services director, said: “This is a fabulous gesture by our community partner, the Spa Valley Railway. While it may really only provide a viable alternative for London-bound passengers travelling from Eridge, it still provides the possibility of a unique experience.”

Johnnie Pay, of Spa Valley Railway, who is fireman on board the engine, said the team were delighted to offer the steam train service to customers.

Shaun King Shaun King, Network Rail’s route director for Sussex, added: “Short notice work is never easy for passengers but in this case it’s great to see all aspects of the railway coming together to help people with their journeys in such difficult circumstances.”