Still time to bring cheer to a homeless person in Hastings this Christmas

There is still time to donate a pair of socks to help homeless people stay warm this winter.

Deputy Mayor Cllr James Bacon has take over the annual Sock Appeal which was run by former Mayor Richard Stevens for the past 23 years.

The purpose of the appeal is for residents to donate new and unused socks or underwear (for both men and women) at one of the collection points around town, prior to and following Christmas.

SEE ALSO: Man to be sentenced for making indecent images of children at Hastings.

Some people have also donated hats, scarfs and gloves which are useful and needed in these cold winter months. These items of clothing will then be distributed by Surviving Christmas and other local agencies and charities with the homeless in Hastings and St Leonards, including Warming up the Homeless.

Cllr Bacon said: “I cannot believe that the issue of those living on our streets has become worse now than it was when Richard Stevens started the campaign over 20 years ago. Something needs to change!

“However, in Hastings, we have a caring and compassionate community and I would like to thank everyone who works or volunteers with the homeless and vulnerable, as well as all those who have already contributed to the Christmas Sock Appeal, including Elizabeth Fowler, who donated an incredible 108 pairs of socks.”

This year, a number of new locations have become Collection Points for the Sock Appeal and here is the list of those places where you can donate the mentioned clothing items in the bins provided:

The Asda Store in St Leonards, Ore Community Centre, Broomgrove Community Centre, His Place Community Church and Cafe (Robertson Street), Hastings Borough Council Contact Centre (Town Hall), the Conquest Hospital Oncology Department, Hastings History House (Courthouse Street) and The Stag Inn (All Saints Street).

Elizabeth Fowler said: “This time of year can be particularly difficult for many people and even something as simple as one pair of socks can help.”

Richard Stevens said: “James Bacon has done a great job with the Appeal this year.

“I feel that the Appeal which I began in 1994 is now in very safe hands.”

See also: Read the story about a Fairlight 100 year old who was the highest ranking woman in the Bank of England.

See also: “I love Amber Rudd” declares Michael Gove.