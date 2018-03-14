Stone Age tools found as work on Country Park Centre commences

Stone Age tools have been found at Hastings Country Park during an archaeological monitoring process.

Work was taking place for the new visitor centre at the Country Park last week when the artefacts were uncovered.

Councillor Colin Fitzgerald said: “These stone tools will be among the first to be displayed in the new visitor centre.

“We look forward to the start of our eco-friendly build, and later, welcoming regular and new visitors to the improved facilities. The Centre will offer visitors the opportunity to learn about the park past and present, take part in events and activities and relax and enjoy the amazing views over the English Channel.

“Hastings Area Archaeological Research Group (HAARG), will continue to investigate the site before building work commences.”

The monitoring was supervised by the County Archaeologist, Greg Chuter. The Country Park contains a large number of archaeological remains, some of which are from early prehistoric hunter/gatherer communities. Excavation of the area for the new visitor centre has now been completed and the Council hoped to start building in the summer.

A key feature of the new visitor centre is that much of it will be constructed using straw bales, as a sustainable and energy efficient way of creating the building. Councillor Fitzgerald said: “It’s interesting to speculate as to how similar the use of mud and straw for building would have been for the prehistoric people who left the stone tools here.”

