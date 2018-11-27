Storm Diana latest - Sussex faces gales and heavy rain

Winds up to 50mph and heavy rain showers are now forecast for across Sussex on Thursday (November 29) as Storm Diana approaches.

The Met Office says that a band of rain is due in West and East Sussex later this morning accompanied by a south-east wind gusting to around 40mph before dying away overnight.

Storm Diana on the way

Tomorrow (Wednesday November 28) heavy showers are due to be a feature of the day with winds returning, again up to 40mph.

This time they are due to stay during the night and Thursday is likely to be very windy, peaking early morning at 50mph, with heavy rain making driving conditions difficult.

All the while temperatures are forecast to be above average with a maximum of 13degC.

The Met Office says conditions are due to calm down during Thursday afternoon/evening and by Friday there could be sunny spells across both East and West Sussex.