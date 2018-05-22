Street Market flies flag for Royals

Bexhill was an extra special place to be last weekend when celebrations were held to celebrate the Royal Wedding.

Volunteers from Bexhill 100 Motoring Club who host the Anglo/Continental Street Market joined other event organisers in Bexhill on Saturday to celebrate the Royal Wedding.

Bexhill Street Market 1 SUS-180522-094739001

Market stalls were decorated with Union Jack bunting and celebratory posters, and Bexhill 100’s members proudly decorated their cars in honour of the event.

As well as the usual enticing array of French treats on offer, UK traders were on hand with their home-made cakes; fudge; chutneys and jams, together with hand crafted goods, pottery, soft furnishings; beautiful home-grown plants and many other tempting treats.

Volunteers from Bexhill’s Rotary Club were at the Market on Saturday promoting Health Awareness Day, giving people the opportunity to obtain basic medical advice and have their blood pressure taken by medical experts.

Bexhill 100 members worked all weekend from 5am to ensure the road was free from parked cars, then marshalled the event until 7pm to make sure the street is ready for general traffic.

Club Secretary, Lynn Brailsford would like to pass thanks to Elva Car Recovery who were on hand to remove illegally parked vehicles in time for the stallholders to set up at 7.00am; and also thanks to Keir staff who cleaned and swept the street before and after the market on both days.

Plans are now under way for the September Market.

All profits raised from these self-funding events will be donated to locally based charities.

