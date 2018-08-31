Stride or ride out to raise funds for historic churches in the Hastings and Rother area

People across Hastings and Rother are being encouraged to pull on their walking boots or get on their bikes on Saturday September 8 for this year’s Ride & Stride.

The annual event is organised by the Sussex Churches Historical Trust which supports the restoration and repair of places of worship.

It sees people travelling between churches, which will be open on the day, and exploring the surrounding area. They can be sponsored or make a donation.

Many beautiful and iconic churches will be open on the day including St Mary’s at Rye, St Peter’s in Bexhill’s Old Town and St Andrew’s at Fairlight, which offers unparalleled views of the coast and English Channel from its tower.

A spokesperson for the Historic Churches Trust said: “See the best of our historic churches, have great fun and help us raise money to support their restoration by taking part in Ride & Stride 2018.

“Many historic churches, chapels and meeting houses are battling to survive. Roofs leak, ancient timbers rot and medieval stonework crumbles.

“The money everyone raises through sponsorship helps us to save Sussex historic churches, chapels and meeting houses for future generations by helping to fund urgent repairs and undertake restoration works.

“You will also be helping your local Church as 50% of the sponsorship goes directly to your chosen Church, the other 50% to the SHCT fund.

“The funds raised by SHCT have so far assisted over 500 Sussex places of worship with restoration and repairs.”

The Sussex Historic Churches Trust was founded in 1956 to give grants for essential repairs and restoration of places of worship of architectural or historic interest throughout Sussex.

In this context In this context, “historic” means buildings which are 100 years old or more and the Trust offers help through grants for specific repairs to the fabric of the building.

For more details on how to get involved visit www.sussexhistoricchurchestrust.org.uk. The website also includes a full list of churches in the area which will be open on the day to explore.