Student Miriam sets the style in national hairdressing competition hairdressing

A hairdressing student from Sussex Coast College Hastings recently finished third at a national hairdressing competition in Birmingham.

Miriam Fairbrother, who studied Level 2 Hairdressing at the college last year, finished third in the ‘Open to all’ Female Fashion Look – Cut and Finish category at the National Hairdressers Federation competition at the VOX Conference Centre.

Miriam competed against contestants from across the country and had to create an inspirational style to impress a panel of eight expert judges. The style Miriam took on was a grunge look, which included two different colours and shaving some of the hair.

“I was shocked and couldn’t believe it when they announced I had finished third,” said Miriam. “I was so proud, and to compete against some of the best stylists from across the country was a brilliant experience.”

“We were given 45 minutes to create our style, before the judges critiqued and marked our work. I was really pleased with my finished style, and the judges were really impressed too.”

Miriam, who recently started a Level 3 Apprenticeship at Emma Hellier, in Bexhill, competed in the advanced category that featured fully-qualified and experienced stylists. She arrived expecting to compete in the student and trainee category

“When they asked if I would like to compete in the Open to All category, I thought there was no chance of me winning, but I had nothing to lose. Competing against such a strong field of stylists has really given me a lot of confidence.”