Students brush up on their artistic skills for Peace Poster competition

More than thirty St Mary’s School and College students participated in a Peace Poster competition with the winner selected by members of Bexhill Lions Club.

The event was held in conjunction with Bexhill Lions Club’s annual Peace Poster competition. Lion Sue Cassell, Head of the Youth committee says they wanted to give St Mary’s students the opportunity to express what peace means to them through a piece of artwork. “It gave them an opportunity to express themselves and to encourage them to talk about peace as well as the importance of tolerance and understanding,” she said.

At the school’s achievements assembly, Lion Sue explained what the competition was about and thanked Wendy Maylem for organising the event in the school.

The winner, William G received a trophy, a Hobby Craft gift voucher and a medal. Georgie M and Alex T each received Certificates of Commendation and medal, amidst much cheering and applause from the rest of the school. A £50 cheque was presented to Sarah Jordan, Head of Education. She thanked the Lions for their support of the school and the prizes, and said the pupils would decide on how the money would be spent.

Wendy Maylem said: “Our pupils really enjoyed the challenge of creating the posters.

“We look forward to taking part in next year’s competition and being more involved with Bexhill Lions this year.”

For more information on St Mary’s or Bexhill Lions Club visit: www.stmarysbexhill.org or www.bexhill-lions.org