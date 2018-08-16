Students’ delight with AS-level results at St Richard’s in Bexhill

Students at St Richard’s Catholic College were pleased with their AS-level results today (Thursday, August 16).

The exams were taken by current year 11 pupils who sat them alongside their GCSEs.

Panashe Makwiramiti SUS-180816-105432001

Deborah Bligh, vice-principal of St Richard’s Catholic College, said: “This was another year with a 100 per cent pass rate and this year 50 per cent of the pupils secured A or B grade, a fantastic achievement, especially as the pupils completed AS religious studies (RE) in the same time allocation of the GCSE RE.

“Congratulations to the pupils and their teachers on their success. We are all really proud of them.

“Pupils commented that they had enjoyed the course immensely, that it had offered them great academic stretch and prepared them for the challenges of sixth form.

Each year St Richard’s allows a class of students to sit AS Religious Studies early alongside their GCSEs.

Theo Tadros SUS-180816-105601001

Panashe Makwiramiti achieved an A grade and Theo Tadros, a B grade.