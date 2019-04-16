Military Road Run, Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic. SUS-190415-081912001

Stunning procession of historic military vehicles rolls into Hastings

A parade of historic military vehicles created a great display at the Stade Open Space in Hastings on Sunday.

This year they commemorated the 110th anniversary of the first occasion a body of troops was moved on operations by motor transport with a road run from Sevenoaks to Hastings. Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

