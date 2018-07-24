Summer sounds at Beach Festival

The traditional Carnival Week curtain-raiser Nearly on the Beach Concert is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 of July.

As always the popular two day event is free with collections for local charities and good causes.

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2016. Photo by Frank Copper. The 'Nearly' by the Beach Concert. SUS-160108-071701001

Organiser Jackie Pratt said: “The stage is set for the ‘Nearly on the Beach Concert’, the bands are booked, now all we need is You. “Once again we have the very best of local bands performing on Saturday 1.30pm to 8pm and Sunday 12.30pm to 7.30pm.

“After another very successful event last year, we were still able to donate £8,250 with £2,750 going to each of our three charities, Hastings RNLI, Pett Level Inshore Rescue Boat and the Hastings Sea Cadets. With your help we are hoping to be able to beat the amount this year.

“Once again we have a professional stage and sound crew and The Stade gives us the opportunity to create a great festival site, accessible to all, with astro-turf for families to sit on and a level surface so some seating can also be provided.

“There won’t be enough to go round so why not bring along a rug or your own chairs so you can grab a spot and make yourselves comfy for the afternoon.”

The concert has an international feel this year as a band from Sweden, Perfect Blue Sky, has asked to play. See them on Sunday afternoon. Other bands and artists playing at this year’s festival include The Do Theys, The Kavemen, The Mighty Sounds, Zachary Dogwood and the Harry Randle Marsh Band.

The festival will be open early again on Sunday at 10am for a Rock-a-Billy Jive Breakfast with The Rocking Ambassadors and The Hustlers.

Films being shown in the Stade Hall on Saturday and Sunday include the local films “I Love this Town” by Glen Venness along with the music and film about the Ghost of Dunkirk Lifeboat.

Jackie said: “Pissarros are supporting us by running the BBQ for both days and cooked breakfast menu on Sunday.

“We are supported again this year by the FILO who will be providing a full bar. Tea, coffee, soft drinks and ice cream will also be available.

“There will be a merchandise stall selling T-Shirts, badges, mugs and fridge magnets with the new 2018 design from Picturemaps.

“All profits from these stalls goes straight into our charity fund so please support them.

“Please note no alcohol can be brought on to the site but a wide range is available on site at reasonable prices and that no dogs can be brought on to the site. Tea and coffee is provided by Rye Bay Coffee. Other stalls on site include merchandise, ice cream, sweets and popcorn.