Sunny start in Hastings and Rother but more rain on its way

Mad march weather has taken hold locally with a lovely sunny start to the day but rain and high winds to follow.

It will be mainly dry today with sunny spells. Cloud will increase during the afternoon with occasional rain by dusk. Feeling fresh in sometimes brisk winds. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Tonight a band of rain will spread across the region overnight, sometimes heavy. Winds will become southerly and strengthen with gales developing on coasts. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

On Wednesday there will be broken cloud with showers, sometimes heavy with thunder, but often sunny between showers. Further strong winds on coasts, then easing overnight with most places becoming dry. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

