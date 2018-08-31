Sunshine for Sussex this weekend

The weather is set to be dry and bright today, with sunny spells to last all weekend.

While there could be some isolated showers at the coast, today will be mostly sunny and dry with maximum temperatures of 22degC, according to the Met Office.

Saturday will be another dry day with sunny periods and light winds, with maximum temperatures of 24degC.

Sunday is set to be another warm and dry day.

Sunrise today – 6.16am; sunset – 7.45pm.

