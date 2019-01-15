Superheroes take on Hastings Half Marathon to support local lad who has life-limiting condition

Runners will be taking on the Hundred Hulk Challenge at this year’s Hastings Half Marathon to support a local five year old boy who has a rare condition.

Sara Pemberton Powell explained: “We are a local family, living in the Old Town where we have been shown incredible support by the local community. We have a daughter Wren who is two, as well as our beautiful son Winston who was diagnosed with Ataxia Telangiectasia at the age of two when we began to notice he was having problems with his balance.

A-T is a genetic, neurological disease which is degenerative. It is life limiting and currently has no cure. Children with A-T have a life expectancy of around 25, however they also have a greatly increased risk of cancer.

“We have continued to fundraise for Winston since diagnosis, and last year, a team of nine Hulks (Win’s favourite superhero) ran to raise money for The A-T Society, who have supported us throughout coming to terms with the disease.

“The Hulks raised over £4,000 and it was suggested that this year we reach a bit higher and try to gather 100 Hulks for the run.

“We currently have over 100 people who have committed to do this. We have begun organising small monthly runs for those who want to participate in group training, and we have a Hulk ‘committee’ now who are working with us to help organise the various aspects of the event. Winston is such a fun-loving, caring and outgoing person. He brings us so much joy and we are fully committed to making this a success.”

