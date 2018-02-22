‘Superstar’ Elsie-rose wins award

A courageous four-year-old with a life-limiting condition is the winner of this month’s Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award.

Elsie-rose Nugent has a condition called spinal muscular atrophy Type 1, a severe muscle weakness which can cause problems moving, eating, breathing and swallowing.

Despite her condition, Elsie-rose strives to be just like her big sister Evie-rose, and her mum Natasha Kelly says she still wants to do what everyone else does.

Elsie-rose lives in Beatrice Close and attends Glyne Gap Nursery School in Bexhill.

Elsie-rose was diagnosed with her condition in September 2014 after she and her family were involved in a car crash.

She started injections of the drug, nusinersen, marketed as spinraza, in May last year, which her mum described as ‘miracle medicine’.

The Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award is sponsored by Sussex Coast College Hastings and the Hastings Observer Series.

The award is presented to someone aged 18 and under who has excelled in some way.

This could be in sport, their academic studies, or if they have performed an important role on a voluntary basis in their own home or the wider community.

Ashley Chapman, marketing and communications executive at Sussex Coast College Hastings, said: “What a superstar Elsie-rose is! I know life hasn’t been easy for her but when I presented her with her award I could tell how determined she is. She’s a lovely little girl and I’m delighted she’s our winner.”

As part of her award, Elsie-rose will receive a complimentary meal for two and a £100 donation will be made to Demelza House Children’s Hospice.

Follow Elsie-rose’s journey at m.facebook.com/smatype1.