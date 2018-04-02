Sussex Police raise amazing sum of money for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice

Sussex Police have successfully raised £35,000 for Chestnut Tree House, the Chief Constable’s charity of the year 2017.

Chief Constable Giles York presented the cheque to Chestnut Tree House on Wednesday (21 March) at Sussex Police headquarters.

A second cheque was presented by Assistant Chief Constable Di Roskilly for almost £1,500 from the Senior Women In Policing Conference that took place in Brighton in November.

A committee of officers and staff organised fun days and events throughout the year, including a youth Christmas party. The Force also purchased a mobility vehicle, which is being loaned to other forces, to use at various events.

Fundraising events throughout the year included a balloon raffle, five-a-side football match, marathons, cake sales and a bingo night. Donations to the charity were also received from the Police Federation and author Peter James.

Chief Constable Giles York said: “I was delighted to support Chestnut Tree House as my Charity of the Year in 2017 and this prompted us to contact Peugeot who generously made it possible for us to secure a liveried mobility vehicle.

Joanne Moss from Chestnut Tree House said: “We are incredibly grateful to Sussex Police for their support, not just by raising an incredible amount but the opportunities they have given the children throughout the year, creating amazing memories for all the children and families of Chestnut Tree House. “We would like to say a massive thank you for all their hard work and effort.”

