Sussex weather as Perseid meteor shower reaches it peak

Sussex stargazers could be in luck with the weather as they search out the Perseid meteor shower on Sunday and next week.

The most active meteor shower in the calendar will be at its peak on Sunday night (August 12) until Tuesday (August 14).

During this time up to 100 meteors could be visible per hour.

To see the meteor shower, you don’t need a telescope, binoculars or any other equipment; all you need is your eyes.

The current weather forecast for the evening on Sunday to Tuesday is for some breaks in the cloud.

The forecast for Sussex this weekend is a mixture of sunshine and showers with temperatures in the low 20s degC.