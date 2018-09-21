Take a photograph of Bottle Alley Light and Sound event for a chance to win a cash prize

Keen photographers are being invited to trip the light fantastic by taking and submitting pictures of a light and live music event at Bottle Alley next week with a chance of a cash prize.

Mike Raxworthy and Garry Fellows have unveiled a unique light and sound event at Bottle Alley. The event will utilise the new coloured, lighting, which can be synchronised with music, and features bands and DJs on three stages.

It takes place on Friday, September 28 and will feature the Swingstreet Orchestra and the Kavemen with DJs.

The event runs from 7pm to 10.30pm and can be viewed from the beach or from Hastings Pier.

The organisers are putting up a £50 prize for the best photo of the event. Email your jpg pictures to the Observer with the heading ‘Bottle Alley Light Show Competition.