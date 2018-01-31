Take fire fighters’ 75 mile challenge

The Fire Fighters Charity has launched a fundraising event which challenges supporters to walk, run, swim, cycle, row, trek or even pogo-stick their way to 75 miles by the end of 2018.

The event, held to mark the charity’s 75th anniversary this year, goes under the banner of #My75Miles.

Whatever age or athletic ability, challengers can cover the distance any way they wish, individually, as a family or in teams. The charity asks that entrants raise a minimum £75 along the way to help support firefighters recovering from injury, illness or psychological trauma.

Formed in 1943 following an outpouring of public support for firefighters killed during the devastation of the Blitz, The Fire Fighters Charity has supported hundreds of thousands of firefighters and dependants over its long history. It provides residential and community-based health and wellbeing services including specialist rehabilitation and psychological therapy. Chief Executive, Dr Jill Tolfrey, says #My75Miles is a great way to celebrate is 75th anniversary and to keep fit and healthy. “However you approach your 75 miles, by raising money for The Fire Fighters Charity you’ll be supporting our everyday heroes, just as those in the 1940s did when they donated to support the embattled firefighters of World War II.” Register at www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/my75miles