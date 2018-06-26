Talented college students raise money for charity

Bexhill College Skills for Life Students have made a donation of £100 to the local British Heart Foundation shop

Students from the Music and Drama Group raised the money by holding an Easter concert at the college. Students also held a plant sale. Veronica Parker, from Bexhill College said: The students chose the charity they wanted to donate to and even designed the cheque that was presented.”

Skills for Life specialises in offering qualification courses designed specifically for adults with learning difficulties. For more information on courses visit www.bexhillcollege.ac.uk.

Picture by Margaret Garcia.