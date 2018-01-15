Talented trio aiming to put on a show at national finals

Three talented dancers from a Bexhill-based group are set to compete in the finals of a national competition.

Millie Rose White, Jessica Sutton and Phoebe Harris, from Lacey Theatre Arts, will take part in the TDCI (Theatre Dance Council International) Champion of Champions this weekend.

The prestigious annual competition will take place at the Marine Hall Theatre in Fleetwood, near Blackpool, Lancashire.

All junior and senior TDCI Championship winners will be invited to compete in tap, ballet, modern and song & dance.

Thirteen-year-old Millie Rose, who is also head of the dance club at St Richard’s Catholic College, will compete as a junior, while Jessica and Phoebe are seniors.

All three are extremely dedicated to their dancing, putting in many hours of hard work on weekday evenings after school and at weekends to get to the very high standard they’ve attained.

Millie Rose, incidentally, is the daughter of well-known former Hastings United Football Club player and manager Terry White.

Lacey Theatre Arts, which meets at St Peter’s Community Centre in Bexhill Old Town, caters for three to 16-year-olds and embraces ballet, tap, modern dance and musical theatre under the tutelage of former professional dancer, Amanda Lacey.

Next weekend, Lacey Theatre Arts will present Born 2 Perform - an exciting show of song and dance - at the Izzard Theatre, Bexhill College, on Friday January 26 (7pm) and Saturday January 27 (2pm and 7pm).

Tickets are priced at £13 for adults and £10 for children. To book, please call 01424 219213.