Teenagers injured in Bexhill crash

Two teenage girls are receiving hospital treatment after a serious collision in Bexhill yesterday afternoon (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5pm where a Vauxhall Corsa had been involved in a collision with a Audi Q7 at the junction of the A259 King Offa Way and the A269 Dorset Road.

Police say the Vauxhall driver, a 17-year-old woman from Hailsham, suffered leg injuries while a 17-year-old woman from Bexhill who had been a back seat passenger suffered pelvic injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to the Conquest Hospital, where they were kept in for treatment. The front seat passenger, an 18-year-old man from Eastbourne, suffered cuts.

The driver of the Audi, a 42-year-old man from North Terrace, Hastings, also suffered cuts and bruises, police say.

The A259 was closed for two hours while emergency services attended the scene.