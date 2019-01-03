Tesco at Ravenside provides huge boost to Pebsham community

Pebsham Community Centre has been awarded £4,000 through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

The money comes from the sale of plastic carrier bags and the scheme sees shoppers voting for causes in their local community.

Bexhill Mayor Cllr Abul Azad said: “I am so pleased Pebsham Community Centre have been awarded some money from the Tesco’s charity scheme.

“The centre is in much need of funding to bring it back up into full working order and residents Pebsham needs this building to be open and provide a community space.

“Thanks to local residents for choosing this good cause.”

