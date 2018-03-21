The house that Abigail helped build

A King Offa Primary Academy Year 6 pupil has laid the first brick on site at David Wilson Homes’ Rosewood Park development, Bexhill after successfully winning a competition to name the development.

Abigail Skippings caught the attention of the competition’s judges with her suggestion of Rosewood Park because of the link with nature, as the development of apartments, houses, and affordable homes will be situated amongst retained trees and areas of open space. Natalie Perry, Sales and Marketing Director, David Wilson Homes, says they like to build strong relationships with the local community. “Our initial naming project was a wonderful way to do this,” she said. “It was only right that we invited the winner, Abigail, to lay the first brick. We hope that she enjoyed the experience, and that our strong community relationships will continue throughout construction.”

Abigail Skippings places the first brick on site at David Wilson Homes' Rosewood Park development, Bexhill SUS-180320-153658001

Abigail says the idea for Rosewood Park came about from research she did on Bexhill. “Lots of photos had Bexhill covered in roses, so the name just stuck,” she said.

“The builders told me that laying the first brick of a house is the most important because all of the other bricks then sort of lay themselves.

“It’s very cool that I have laid the first brick and that it will always be mine, with my name on it.

“Maybe when I’m older I will live in there, in one of the houses that I helped to name – I quite like that idea.”

Ryan Laker, Deputy Headteacher, King Offa Primary Academy, said: “We are delighted that Abigail not only named the development, but also that she had the privilege of laying the first brick at the site.”

