The Treble Clefs Ladies Community Choir New venue for Summer Spectacular

Bexhill Ladies Community Choir, the Treble Clefs will stage their annual Summer Spectacular at St Barnabus Church, Sea Road, Bexhill on Saturday, July 7, at 7pm.

The principal charity to benefit from the performance will be Macmillan Cancer Support. Tickets for the concert are now available by calling 01323 371065/01424 225888 or over the counter at Westbrooks Printers, 19 Sackville Road.

At a recent rehearsal, the choir celebrated Sheila Richardson’s 80th birthday (pictured centre). Sheila’s husband Keith is the choir’s Musical Director. He said: “The new venue for the choir has presented a number of challenges for this year’s concert, but I have a great team around me and our audience can be assured of another stellar performance from the choir.”