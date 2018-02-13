There’s no more tea (or cake) vicar

The Community Cafe at St Barnabas Church will be brewing up a storm next week when it closes its doors for the last time and gets set for a sale with proceeds donated to a local charity.

The cafe, based at Sea Road, Bexhill has recently been managed by Alison Frost and Isabelle Endreo. Alison says they’ve enjoyed working there. “We’ve been open six days a week and offered a range of home cooked hot meals and cakes,” she said. “We offered a waitress service and looked after many elderly people who were on their own. For us it was all about giving people good food and good service.”

Community cafe closing down sale at St Barnabas, Bexhill. L-R Kathy Morgan, Isabelle Endreo, David Mace and Alison Frost SUS-180702-120312001

The cafe will close on Thursday, February, 22, followed by a sale, which includes vintage china, teapots, and tablecloths on Saturday, February, 24. Alison added: “The management would love to thank all the lovely customers who have enjoyed the cakes, lunches and tea served from vintage china. Please come along to our sale in aid of local breast cancer support group The Pink Ladies. Entry is free and refreshments will be available.”

The Pink Ladies are a friendly, informal group who welcome people at any point in their journey through breast cancer. They share cancer experiences, offer caring and emotional confidential support to each other and help where possible. They have demonstrations and talks including beauticians and complementary therapists and social events. Pink ladies organiser and founder Pat King said: “We also laugh a lot. But most of all it is the support we give each other knowing that we share similar fears, worries and problems that is of the greatest help and comfort. Meetings are free.” www.1066pinkladies.org.uk

