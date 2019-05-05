This is why a helicopter was flying over Hastings seafront

Emergency crews responded to a report of a person walking into the sea in Hastings yesterday (May 4).

A spokesman for Hastings Coastguard Rescue team said it was alerted to the incident by the police, alongside RNLI Hastings ILB, and Bexhill Coastguard Rescue Team.

The coastguard helicopter flying over Hastings seafront yesterday (May 4). Picture: Daniel Burton

The spokesman said: “The team was tasked with RNLI Hastings ILB, and Bexhill Coastguard Rescue Team, at the request of Sussex Police following a report of a person walking into the sea.

“As the team was setting off from the station we were stood down, as the person had been taken into the care of Sussex Police.”

Eyewitness Daniel Burton said he saw the coastguard helicopter flying over Hastings and Rother, towards Eastbourne, at around 3.45pm yesterday.

READ MORE: Drugs recovered after police operation in Hastings

Verbally aggressive man escorted off bus by police in Hastings