This is why the air ambulance was called to Hastings

Police have confirmed why the air ambulance was called to Hastings.

Emergency services were called to attend Linton Gardens, Hastings, at 1.40pm on Wednesday (January 23).

The air ambulance has landed in The Oval playing fields, in Bohemia Road

They found a 35-year-old local man who had sustained head injuries after falling from his bicycle, police said.

A police spokesman said the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance (KSS) was called in, causing temporary road closures in Linton Road and Amherst Road, but the cyclist was taken to the Conquest Hospital, St Leonards, by land ambulance.

No one else was involved, according to police.

A spokesman for KSS said the air ambulance was dispatched to Hastings at 3pm to assist at the scene of a road traffic collision.

It landed in The Oval, Bohemia Road, at approximately 3.30pm.

A spokesman for SECAmb said an ambulance was sent to the scene just before 2.30pm.

According to the spokesman, the man was treated at the scene for potential head injuried before taken to hospital.

