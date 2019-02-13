This is why the police helicopter was flying over Rye

Emergency services were called to Rye after concerns were raised for the safety of a woman.

Supported by the police helicopter, officers went to New Road, in Rye, at 6.30pm on Sunday (February 10), police said.

Sussex Police

They were responding after concerns for the safety of a woman from London who was visiting the area and who had become lost while walking in fields off the road.

Police said she had called on her mobile asking for help.

A police spokesman said: “After a search of the area she was found safe just over an hour later.

“The police helicopter did attend but was not instrumental in finding her.”

