Time to revoke article 50 to end Brexit mess

From: Paul Minter, Constable Way, Bexhill

What a great idea of the Liberal Democrats to revoke article 50 and end the Brexit mess. It avoids another referendum, and perhaps then a third referendum, and a General election based solely on Remain vs Leave.

Before any Labour voters protest, I’d remind them that in June 2016, 95% of Labour MPs wanted to Remain, including every leader past and present.

Before Conservative voters protest, I’d remind them that in June 2016, 57% of Conservative MPs wanted to Remain. This included 2/3 of the cabinet, and of course the Prime Minister David Cameron.

We elected these people whether Labour, Conservative, or Liberal, and other parties, to be our political experts and do what is best for us. Our experts by a big majority say to Remain is best. A referendum was not wanted or needed, and this is the mess you get when you take the decision away from experts. They created the problem, let them solve it quickly, once and for all, by revoking article 50.