Tom Baker is the definite ARTicle

Actor Tom Baker, one of the best known ‘Doctors’ to grace the small screen in the past forty plus years, has made a generous donation of items from his private art collection to St Michaels Hospice.

Tom Baker, well known for his portrayal of the fourth incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC TV science fiction series Dr Who, is a loyal supporter of St Michael’s hospice, and director of income generation, Perdita Chamberlain, says they are extremely grateful for his support. “This month alone Tom kindly donated items from his private art collection to the hospices’ ecommerce team to auction on eBay,” she said.

One of the pieces of artwork that actor Tom Baker donated to St Michael's hospice

“These generous donations included a signed ornate gilt framed mirror, a painting of Millyford 1989 signed by Tom, a framed exhibition poster of Romanian/American Cartoonist and Illustrator Saul Steinberg (1914 – 1999), and a framed print of the Green Dragon Chancery 1882!

The items sold raised a wonderful £281 for the hospice which will help to deliver the vital services it provides to the local community of Hastings and Rother.”

Tom Baker was Doctor Who for seven years between 1974-1981. His character’s well-known catchphrase from that time is: ‘You may be a doctor. But I’m THE Doctor. The definite article you might say.’

Perdita added: “Tom Baker has been an avid supporter of the hospice for years and a prominent local personality.

“From signing autographs for a whole day in 2011 to donating items for auction, the hospice is very lucky, and honoured to have his support. St Michael’s hospice thank Tom for this latest donation.”

Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/shops

