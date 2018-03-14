Top marks awarded to performers at Hastings Musical Festival

Hastings International Musical Festival has been continuing this week with some stunning performances.

With a record number of 90s given this week across the board, Adjudicator Alison Mary Sutton praised the very high standard of The Schools Choirs, awarding a rare 95 mark to Vinehall Junior Choir.

Singing Adjudicator Penny Jenkins gave much appreciated advice to many of the Solo Singers in mini workshops throughout her adjudicating.

In the Strings Section adjudicator Gillian Oswell awarded yet another 95 and the Gold Medal to Violinist, Hongming Liu. The 2018 Dancing Bronze Medallist is 11 year old Evie Dawes

Festival director Molly Townson said: “It has been a really enjoyable Festival again this year.”

The festival comes to a show-stopping close with a big finale taking place at the White Rock Pavilion on Saturday march 7 at 7pm.The colourful feast of music, drama and dance will featue the very best of local talent and their are two audience prizes of £200 to be won.

Tickets are £5.50, concessions £4.50, Under 10’s free. Call 01424 437357. www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

