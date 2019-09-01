Tractor trailer collides with Sussex building, closing road

A tractor's trailer has collided with a building in Sussex, closing the road.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that crews were called at 10.33am today (September 1) to Malling Street, Lewes, where a tractor trailer's had reportedly come loose and collided with a property nearby.

Malling Street in Lewes has been closed due to the incident. Picture: Dan Jessup

One fire engine was sent to the scene along with officers from Sussex Police, who closed the road.

Fire crews were waiting for the arrival of building control to assess the structural integrity of the building.

No injuries had been reported, the fire service spokesman said.

Malling Street in Lewes has been closed due to the incident. Picture: Dan Jessup

Malling Street in Lewes has been closed due to the incident. Picture: Dan Jessup