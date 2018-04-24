Tractors take part in run for hospice

St Michael’s Hospice would like to thank Chris Forman and his partner Danielle, for their continued support in raising funds for the Hospice through their incredibly popular Tractor Run.

The Tractor Run event started at The Hub, Bodiam, on Sunday April 15.

It saw an amazing 70 tractors taking part in this year’s event, of all makes and models, and a wonderful crowd were there to cheer them on.

Kirsty Williams, from the Hospice, said: “This spectacular cohort of agricultural vehicles wound its way through beautiful country lanes and villages stopping off at Icklesham for lunch.

“Eric Crouch and friends supplied a tasty barbecue and hot drinks for all the participants, with all proceeds donated to the Hospice, and Phillip and Corinne Merricks kindly donated the use of their farm yard for the tractors to park up.

“The total amount raised by the Tractor Run was a wonderful £1,000.53 and the Hospice would like to say a very big thank you to everyone who took part on the day, the volunteers and spectators and to the organisers, for creating such a wonderful day out for the local community of Hastings and Rother.

“Keep your eyes peeled for the announcement of next year’s event, as it promises to be bigger and better!

To find out more about events and fundraising opportunities for St Michael’s Hospice, call 01424 445177 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.

St Michael’s Hospice provides holistic care and support for all those throughout Hastings and Rother affected by a progressive life-limiting illness or bereavement.

Their specialist care and clinical teams deliver supportive care, symptom control and support to patients and families through a 22-bed Hospice, Day Services, Hospice at Home service, Bereavement Support and Hospice Neighbours.

It costs £12,000 a day to run the service.