Bexhill man dies following serious motorcycle crash

The pillion passenger who was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was travelling on crashed in Bexhill, has now tragically died, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Joel Vinten, 27, of Sackville Road, Bexhill, suffered serious injuries when the motorcycle collided with a lamp post on the A269 Ninfield Road, Bexhill, at about 10.30pm on Thursday (March 12).

Joel Vinten. Picture: Sussex Police

He was taken to Kings College Hospital, in South London, where he died on Monday, March 16, police said.

The rider, a man aged 26, also from Bexhill, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton where he is still in a serious condition, police added.

Joel's family has issued a heartfelt tribute. His mother Donna, speaking on behalf of his family, said: "Joel was a much-loved son and brother. We are all deeply distressed by this terrible news, as are his many friends, and we are extremely grateful for all the support we have received."

Anyone who saw the collision, or who may have seen the blue Yamaha motorcycle being ridden beforehand, is asked to contact Sussex Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Westland.