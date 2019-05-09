Bexhill motorcyclist, 22, remains in hospital after serious collision

A 22-year-old motorcyclist remains in hospital with serious injuries after a collision near Hooe.

Police said they were called at 9.50am on Monday (May 6) after a motorcycle collided with a tree on the B2095 at Hooe.

The rider, a 22-year-old man from Bexhill, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.

A police spokesman said the incident, involving a black Honda CB650, did not involve any other vehicle.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed crews were called to the scene.

He said: “We were called at approximately 9.35am on Monday (May 6) to reports a motorbike had left the road.

“Ambulance crews attended the scene and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.

“The motorcyclist was assessed and treated at the scene before being airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital with potentially serious injuries.”

