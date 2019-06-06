Bexhill seafront road to close for two days

Bexhill’s De La Warr Parade will be closed for two days during roadworks.

Carriageway patching works mean the road will be closed on Monday, June 17 for two days.

The closure will be from Bolebrooke Road eastwards to the end of the adopted highway.

There will be no access for through traffic between 7am and 7pm.

East Sussex Highways said: “The road will be closed to through traffic. This is for your safety and the safety of our workers.

“If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site. We will try to give access where we can but there may be long delays while we make the area safe. We will always allow access for emergency vehicles. Pedestrian access will be maintained.

“If it rains, we might be delayed in our works. We will keep you updated with any changes via advance warning signs.

“Please park your vehicle off road or in another location, otherwise your vehicle may be towed away. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

“We have informed your local council about these works.”

See more:

‘Warm and sociable’ Westfield dad died after van rolled in A28 collision

Mount Denys: fire-ravaged Hastings building contains asbestos

Snapchat safety - top tips for keeping children safe from bullying and sexual exploitation on Snapchat